Kano shuts down 12 schools over fears of abduction | Ripples Nigeria

The Kano State Government on Friday ordered 12 boarding secondary schools located at the outskirts of the state to be shut down over fears of abduction of students.

The move by the state government was announced in a statement by the state Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Kiru in Kano on Friday.

According to Kiru, the state government, after considering the security situations in some neighbouring states deemed it fit to be proactive by closing down some of the schools.

The commissioner gave the names of the schools to include: Girls Secondary School at Sumaila, Girls Secondary School Jogana, Girls Secondary School Gezawa and Government Secondary School, Kafin Maiyaki (Male).

Others are Maitama Sule Secondary School, Gaya; Girls Secondary School Kachako; Girls Secondary School, Kunchi; Unity College Karaye; Girls Arabic College Albasu; Girls Secondary School Tudun Wada and Danzabuwa.

Kiru also appealed to parents to immediately proceed to the schools to pick their children, adding that the reopening of the schools would be announced later.

Ripples Nigeria reported that 27 students and 15 others were abducted from the Government Science College (GSC), Kagara, Niger State last week, while bandits invaded the Government Secondary School, Jangebe, in the early hours of Friday and abducted about 317 female students from the school in Zamfara.

