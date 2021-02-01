Kanu labels Aisha Yesufu a ‘talkative’ over Eastern Security Network, herdsmen fiasco in Abia

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has fired back at the co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, after she condemned the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for chasing out herdsmen from Isiukwuato local government area of Abia State on Saturday.

Kanu had posted on his Facebook page a video of how the security outfit invaded the herdsmen enclave, burnt their houses, and killed scores of cattle left behind by the fleeing herders.

The frontline activist took to her Twitter handle and condemned the act.

Yesufu said such action was not only condemnable and unacceptable but one that called for caution.

“This is absolutely not acceptable. We cannot have security outfits taking laws into their own hands, maiming, killing, and destroying properties. This is not acceptable. We must always remember no one has a monopoly of violence and intolerance and we can all be mad. Let the law guide us!”

However, in a statement issued on Monday by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, Kanu said Yesufu was not only a “talkative” but one of those encouraging the “Fulani herdsmen to descend on the Igbos with the intention of exterminating them.”

The statement read:

“If you are one of the #Zoo animals suffering from an advanced form of Stockholm Syndrome, may it kill you there. We in the East are not, have never been, and can never be slaves to any bunch of retards. Ask the British.

READ ALSO: Aisha Yesufu blasts Kanu, ESN, for attacking herdsmen, killing cows

“We won’t tolerate any iota of killer Fulani herdsmen menace in the East. You may be comfortable with your wretched Fulanised existence where you are but we won’t live with that rubbish in the land of the Rising Sun. Where were you when our people were being slaughtered, raped, and kidnapped in Isiukwuato?

“In less than two weeks, #ESN will commence the full enforcement of Nigeria’s Anti-Grazing Law in the East. Turn into a cow then and see what shall become of you. You are about to understand how determined we are. You have the temerity to talk about the monopoly of violence?

“All these years, Fulani murderers in your #Zoo army and police uniform have been killing Biafrans, what did you fools say? Why did you not open your stinking mouth to condemn your Alimajiri Hisbah Police? Did you not see them publicly destroying beverages worth billions of naira belonging to Biafrans, in full view of the public? Cowards and hypocrites!

“The era of Biafrans crying and lamenting to the European Union and United Nations has come and gone. The Dragon Flag has been raised! If you don’t know what it means, go and ask. By the time what is about to happen is concluded, you will see Somalia as paradise on earth.”

Join the conversation

Opinions