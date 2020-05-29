Latest Politics

Kastina govt lifts ban on religious gatherings, others

May 29, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Governor Aminu Masari led government of Katsina State has relaxed the Covid-19 lockdown in the state.

The governor said Friday prayers by Muslim faithful and Sunday services by Christians in the state were now allowed.

This was announced in a statement the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa released in Katsina, on Thursday.

According to Inuwa, Governor Masari equally lifted the ban on inter-local government travel across the state.

The governor, meanwhile, maintained that residents of the state should ensure strict adherence to health and security advice including wearing of facemasks, social distancing, washing of hands with soap and running water, and use of sanitisers.

