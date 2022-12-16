Politics
Keyamo says he’s doing Nigerians a favour by being in Buhari’s govt, instead of ‘screaming as an activist’
Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, says he is doing Nigerians great favours by being in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government instead of wasting his time “screaming as an activist” on behalf of the masses.
Keyamo who doubles as the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, was a guest on a TVC programme on Thursday night.
He said being in government was more beneficial to the masses than being on the outside and not being able to achieve anything.
“There are things you can try to do in 15 years when you are outside the corridors of power that you can achieve for the masses in five minutes instead of 15 years,” Keyamo said.
“Why do I say five minutes? I’m a member of the Federal Executive Council. I have the opportunity to speak on behalf of Nigerians every week inside that chamber,” Keyamo who was a renowned human rights activist before joining politics said.
Read also:Keyamo slams critics, publishes photo of Tinubu’s visa
He explained further that his being in the APC administration has a better impact on the lives of the mases than activism.
“So, instead of screaming from one TV station to radio station for 15 years, trying to make my point, if the president recognises me when I raise my hand in council, to make my point and in two, three minutes I make my point, and the president accepts my point and rules in favour of me, I have achieved a lot for the Nigerian people in just five minutes. That’s how it is,” he said.
“Nigerians should realise that being in government is one of the biggest favour you can do, especially when you are pro-masses,” he added.
