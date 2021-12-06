Klopp optimistic Salah will sign new Liverpool deal

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is optimistic forward Mohamed Salah will sign a new contract at the club.

The Egypt international is enjoying a superb season and is the Premier League’s top scorer with 13 goals.

The 29-year-old joined the Reds in 2017 and his current deal expires in 18 months.

“We’re talking – and extending the contract for a player like Mo is not one where you meet for a cup of tea and find an agreement in the afternoon,” Klopp was quoted by the BBC.

He added: “Mo is fine, I’m fine. What we all want is clear. Things like this take time.

“I think what we all want is clear things. It needs time, that is it.”

Liverpool are set to face AC Milan in their final Champions League group game on Tuesday,with the Reds having already qualified for the knockout stage.

Salah has scored in each of Liverpool’s past six away games in Europe.

