Kogi govt announces date for resumption of schools amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Kogi State government has announced a date for the reopening of schools in the state which were earlier shut due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones, which revealed that schools in the state will reopen on September 14, 2020, inclusive of Primary, Secondary and Tertiary institutions.

According to Mr Jones, the State Government arrived at decision after series of interaction with the relevant stakeholders and assessment of both private and public schools in the state.

He said; “You will recall that His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, had directed the closure of all schools from primary to tertiary institutions in the state from March 23, because of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

“Subsequently, upon the directive of the Federal Ministry of Education, exit classes were opened for Primary 6, JSS3 and SS3 in Kogi on August 10, to particularly allow the SS3 classes to prepare and write the WAEC examination.

“Therefore, upon further review having had several meetings with relevant stakeholders, His Excellency has directed that all schools in Kogi State should fully reopen on September 14, 2020”, Mr Jones added.

