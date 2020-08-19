Kogi govt extends closing date for exams’ registration

The Kogi State government on Wednesday shifted the closing date for the registration of internal examinations for students in Primary Six and Junior Secondary School (JSS3) in the state from August 18 to August 28.

The examinations in question are: 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), Common Entrance Examination (CEE) and First School Leaving Certificate Examination for exit classes.

The Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Emmanuel Idenyi, disclosed this at a meeting with the leadership of All Nigerians Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Kogi chapter, in Lokoja.

He said the meeting was convened to review the state preparedness for the examinations.

According to him, the state government had fixed September 28 for the commencement of the BECE across the state.

Idenyi said: “After a series of appeals from ANCOPPS and relevant stakeholders, the ministry has no option but to extend the registration for all internal examinations which include BECE, First School Leaving Certificate, and Common Entrance Examinations till August 28, 2020.

“The detail of the examinations’ time table would soon be released, and there will be no further extension for the registration.”

