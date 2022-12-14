Kudirat Abiola’s children sue Nigerian govt over mother’s murder

The children of the late martyr of democracy, Mrs. Kudirat Abiola have filed a suit against the Federal Government at the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Abuja, over the killing of their mother.

Kudirat was killed by gunmen suspected to be agents of the state in the Oregun area of Lagos on June 4, 1996.

The suit with number ECW/CCJ/APP/62/2022 was filed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Tuesday.

The trio of Khafila Abiola, Mariam Abiola, and Hadi Abiola initiated the suit on behalf of the other children of the deceased.

In the suit, the children urged the court to declare that the murder of Mrs. Abiola by the armed agents of the state was a violation of her rights to life and dignity guaranteed by articles 4 and 5 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and articles.

They also asked the court to make a declaration that the refusal of the federal government to charge Sgt. Barnabas Jebila (a.k.a. Rogers), Mohammed Abdul (a.k.a Katako), and Aminu Mohammed for the murder of the deceased was a violation of her rights to life and dignity guaranteed by articles 4 and 5 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and articles.

The children demanded $10 million as compensation from the government over the unlawful murder of their mother.

The notice read: “The applicants aver that late Mrs. Kudirat Abiola was married to the late Chief M.K.O Abiola, a Nigerian and community citizen. Chief M.K.O. Abiola contested and won the presidential election held in Nigeria on June 12, 1993. The selection which was adjudged fair and free by local (and international election observers) was annulled by the Ibrahim Babangida military junta without any legal justification.

“Instead of relinquishing power to the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, the Ibrahim Babangida junta illegally installed an Interim National Government headed by Chief Ernest Shonekan on August 27, 1993. On November 10, 1993, the Lagos State High Court declared the interim national government illegal, null and void.

“On November 17, Gen. Sani Abacha removed the illegal interim national government and declared himself the military head of state. In June 1994, Chief M.K.O. Abiola was arrested for announcing himself as the elected president of Nigeria on the basis of the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by him.

“The Sani Abacha military junta charged Chief M.K.O. Abiola with treasonable felony and detained him in solitary confinement in an undisclosed detention centre for four years without trial. Chief Abiola’s wife, Mrs. Kudirat Abiola led a campaign for the unconditional release of her husband from illegal custody and inauguration as the elected President of Nigeria.

“Angered by her pro-campaign campaign, the Sani Abacha military junta decided to assassinate Mrs. Kudirat Abiola. On June 4, 1996, Mrs. Kudirat Abiola was shot dead in her car at Oregun area in Lagos, Nigeria by unknown gunmen.”

