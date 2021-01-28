Kwara govt confirms 115 fresh cases of COVID-19, discharges 56 patients

The government of Kwara State has confirmed no fewer than 115 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the state and the discharge of 56 patients who have recovered from the deadly virus.

This was contained in a daily update issued on Wednesday by the spokesman of the state COVID-19 Technical Committee, Rafiu Ajakaye, who said that the state has recorded 40 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The update issued by Ajakaye also puts the total number of confirmed cases of the virus at 1,952, while a total of 1,610 patients have so far been discharged after testing negative for the deadly disease.

READ ALSO: Kwara records 27 fresh COVID-19 cases

“The total number of active cases now stands at 299, with 358 as pending tests.

“A total of 15,317 tests have been conducted and 13,007 returned as negative,” the update added.

Nigeria currently has 1,861 fresh COVID-19 cases of the virus according to the latest figures provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle.

Join the conversation

Opinions