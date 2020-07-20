Kwara records 50 fresh cases of covid-19 infections

The Kwara State government led by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak has confirmed no fewer than 50 additional cases of COVID-19 in the State.

This was confirmed on Sunday by the state Covid-19 technical committee in an update released at 10pm.

According to the State COVID-19 technical committee, the fresh cases recorded now increases the total number of active cases in the State to 367.

The statement by the COVID-19 technical committee read thus: The death toll remains at 14 since the outbreak of the virus in the State.

“A total of 3170 tests have been done, with 2197 returned as negative.

“Total confirmed cases have shot up to 585.

“Two hundred and four patients have so far been discharged, while 388 pending tests are being awaited,” the statement concluded.

