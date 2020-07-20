ONDO PDP GUBER PRIMARY: Youths accuse aspirants of buying delegates

A youth group within the Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused some aspirants in Wednesday’s governorship primary election of buying delegates.

The youth group, Grassroot Movement, also warned that the ticket of the party may go to the highest bidder and not the best person, accusing the aspirants, including the Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, of desperation.

The Coordinator of the group, Taiwo Akinfehinwa, stated this while addressing reporters in Akure on Sunday.

Read also: Ondo PDP chieftains charged with money laundering claim their statements to EFCC not ‘voluntarily made’

“We have been informed by some of our party delegates that the an aspirant has allegedly promised to offer each delegate $1000. On Wednesday in Ondo State, we may experience rain of dollar during the PDP governorship primary.

“Some of these delegates are already jubilating to cash out, while others felt that selling their votes may deny the party the great opportunity to produce a credible candidate and which may later spell a doom for it during the general election.

“We are calling on our delegates not to give room for money bag politicians to decide the fate of the party”, Akinfehinwa said.

Join the conversation

Opinions