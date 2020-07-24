Latest Politics

Kwara records death of one COVID-19 patient

July 24, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Kwara State government has announced the death of one COVID-19 patient who passed on after contracting the deadly disease.

A statement issued on Friday by the spokesman of the state COVID-19 technical committee in Ilorin, Rafiu Ajakaye, confirmed the death of the patient which now brings the total number of fatalities in the state to 15 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“449 is now the number of active cases, with 707 confirmed cases, while 244 patients have been discharged after testing negative twice,” Ajakaye disclosed in the statement.

READ ALSO: Kwara records 14 new COVID-19 cases

This came four days after the state government confirmed no fewer than 50 additional cases of COVID-19 in the State.

This was confirmed on Sunday by the state Covid-19 technical committee in an update released at 10pm.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!