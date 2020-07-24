Kwara records death of one COVID-19 patient

The Kwara State government has announced the death of one COVID-19 patient who passed on after contracting the deadly disease.

A statement issued on Friday by the spokesman of the state COVID-19 technical committee in Ilorin, Rafiu Ajakaye, confirmed the death of the patient which now brings the total number of fatalities in the state to 15 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“449 is now the number of active cases, with 707 confirmed cases, while 244 patients have been discharged after testing negative twice,” Ajakaye disclosed in the statement.

This came four days after the state government confirmed no fewer than 50 additional cases of COVID-19 in the State.

This was confirmed on Sunday by the state Covid-19 technical committee in an update released at 10pm.

