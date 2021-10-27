Sports
LA LIGA: Madrid go top despite goalless draw with Osasuna, Barca beaten again
Real Madrid have returned to the top of La Liga despite being held to a goalless draw by Osasuna on Wednesday night.
Four teams are top of the table on 21 points, but the Spanish capital side have a superior goal difference over the others.
Earlier in the day, Barcelona suffered another shock defeat in the league, as Rayo Vallecano stunned the Catalan side 1-0.
Oscar Trejo won the ball from Sergio Busquets and fed veteran striker Radamel Falcao, who finished via the inside of the post for the only goal.
Read Also: Alaba, Aguero score in new-look El Clasico as Barca lose to Madrid
Memphis Depay missed a penalty that could have earned the visitors a point, putting Barcelona in a situation that increases the pressure on manager Ronald Koeman.
Barca, defeated 2-1 at home to Real Madrid last Sunday, are currently ninth in La Liga after losing three of their last four outings.
Rayo – who have won all five home games this season – rise to fifth, above city rivals and champions Atletico Madrid.
