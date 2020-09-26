Labour shuns court order, vows to go-ahead with protest | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has said that the nationwide protest fixed for Monday, September 28 would go on as planned not minding the court order against it.

NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) slated the day to protest over the recent hike in fuel price and electricity tariff by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

But the federal government, through an exparte application filed by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and before Justice Ibrahim Galadima of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, secured an order of the court stopping the labour unions from embarking on the strike as scheduled.

However, in a communiqué by its general secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, the NLC directed its members across the nation to ignore the court order and come out in large numbers to protest the increase in fuel and electricity prices.

NLC also urged all national leadership of affiliates in Abuja to mobilise no fewer than 2000 of their members to Unity Fountain, Abuja for the mass rally which takes off at 7am.

It added that affiliates should equally mobilise the same number of members to the NLC sub-secretariat, 29, Olajuwon Street, Yaba, Lagos, which is the take-off point for the Lagos action at 7am also.

Ugboaja said that all presidents and general secretaries were expected to lead and identify with their members at the take-off point.

