Lagos, 7th fastest growing city globally —NIPC | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Lagos, 7th fastest growing city globally —NIPC
The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has stated that Lagos state is the seventh fastest-growing city in the world, with the highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in Nigeria.
The commission also noted that out of the 36 states and FCT, Lagos state had N398.7 billion IGR as of 2018, N1.2 trillion budget in 2020, and N5 trillion household consumption in 2019.
Ms Yewande Sadiku, NIPC’s Executive Secretary, disclosed this on Monday, in Abuja at the formal launch of its ‘Book of States’ by Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo.
The ‘Book of States’ is a compendium of competitive advantages and key investment opportunities in each state, to enable investors to appreciate the investment potentials in Nigeria.
Sadiku, while presenting the document highlighted various investment opportunities and comparative advantages across the 36 states and FCT to attract potential investors as captured in the document.
Sadiku stated that the project was produced by NIPC in conjunction with the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) as a means to sell Nigeria by highlighting the uniqueness of each of the 36 states and the FCT.
The NIPC boss equally highlighted the competitive advantages of some states including Bauchi, Ekiti, Enugu, Kano, Sokoto and Taraba.
Read also: Investment commitments to Nigeria slumped by $10.9bn in H1 2020 –NIPC
She stated that Bauchi State had N11.7 billion IGR in 2019 with over 4.2m ha of arable land with 2.4m ha untapped adding that it spanned two ecological zones (Sudan and Sahel Savannah).
According to the NIPC boss, Bauchi has high deposit of solid minerals such as gold, titanium, limestone, kaolin and zinc with tourism potentials.
She described Ekiti which has N8.5 billion IGR as the knowledge capital of Nigeria due to the history of producing a disproportionately high number of professors and academics.
“Sokoto State has rich fertile soil for the cultivation of many crops, the largest limestone reserves in Africa, largest phosphate deposits in Nigeria, and is endowed with gold, nickel, copper and zinc.
“It ranks second in livestock production in Nigeria and is also a major producer of rice, onions, garlic, and sesame, and possesses hydro (Goronyo), solar, wind, biomass and gas potentials.
“Enugu State houses the only international airport in the South East of Nigeria, presence of multiple Free Trade Zones in the state, large aggregation of technology, innovation, and start-up hubs.
“It has over 16 universities and tertiary institutions, abundant coal, iron ore, limestone, etc, deposits, and a strategic gateway between the agricultural belt of the North and the manufacturing hubs of the South,” she noted.
Sadiku further stated that Kano State had N40.6 billion IGR, the largest labour force in Nigeria, a major commercial and manufacturing centre in the West African Sub-Region and rich cultural and heritage values.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside...
Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter
Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico
Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg
Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade...
Latest Tech News
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...