Lagos APC knocks PDP for demanding Sanwo-Olu’s resignation

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos State said on Sunday Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remained undaunted and would not be distracted from delivering on his social contract with the people of the state.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Seye Oladejo, stated this while reacting to calls by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Sanwo-Olu to consider resigning over collapse of governance in the state in the last 10 days.

The PDP had earlier on Sunday asked the governor to leave the post due to events of last few days in the state.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Taofik Gani, said in a statement that the governor has been overwhelmed by the current challenges in the state.

The PDP spokesman said: “This counseling is in good faith and for the overall interest of the state.

“If this state continues to experience the collapses in next 72 hours, it may suffer a declaration of state of emergency, a step that would likely deprive all.

“The PDP is even more expedient for the governor to welcome the counsel to step aside now that the Nigerian Army has revealed him as the person who invited the soldiers to go and quell the Lekki protests.”

However, in a chat with journalists in Lagos, the APC spokesman described the PDP’s call as an invitation to anarchy, saying “it remained the wish of a frustrated opposition battling its permanent implosion.”

According to him, the dream of the major opposition party to govern the state through the back door after persistent rejection at the polls remained a nightmare.

Oladejo said the fact that the wanton destruction of public properties, utilities and individual investment in Lagos in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest had thrown the PDP camp into unprecedented jubilation was loaded with meaning.

He said: “The PDP in Lagos State that suddenly came to life in the past week owes the innocent members of the public detailed explanation about its ignominious and condemnable role in the mayhem.

“The intermittent falsehood about governance in the state fed to the unsuspecting public fanned the ember of the unprecedented violence which has left in its wake sorrow, tears and blood.

“The daylight murder of police officers and the razing of several stations across the state has no doubt taken its toll on our security architecture, but the state government is working assiduously to provide temporary accommodation to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

“We are persuaded by the firm assurance of the governor to revamp our losses in no time.”

The APC chieftain stressed that the commencement of the reconstruction work on Eleko to Epe T- junction road was an eloquent testimony that governance was not on recess in the state.

He added that the security of lives and property and all-round development remained the priority of the state government.

