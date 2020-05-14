Lagos Assembly confirms 3 nominees into audit commission

The Lagos House of Assembly Thursday confirmed three out of the five persons nominated into the state’s Audit Service Commission by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Those confirmed by the lawmakers were – Mrs. Oluwatoyin Adegbuji-Onikoyi, Mr. Emmanuel Kappo and Mrs. Jokotola Ojosipe-Ogundimu.

The trio’s confirmation was by voice votes at the plenary.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said one of the nominees, Jimoh Akerele Ibrahim, was absent during the screening exercise while Abiodun Akhigbe, was rejected by the house.

Obasa said: “The nominees confirmed by the House were the Chairperson, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Adegbuji-Onikoyi, Mr. Emmanuel Kappo (member) and Mrs. Jokotola Ojosipe-Ogundimu (member).

“The three nominees that were confirmed by the House were recommended for approval by the screening committee.”

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt praises health workers for ‘nursing’ 1,071 COVID-19 patients back to health

The speaker told the three members of the Audit Commission that the House would not fail in its oversight to ensure that the Commission performed its responsibility to the people of Lagos.

Join the conversation

Opinions