Latest Politics Top Stories

Lagos discharges 40 COVID-19 patients

July 2, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday evening confirmed the discharge of 40 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation centres.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the discharged patients comprised 17 females and 23 males.

He added that two foreign nationals were among those discharged on Thursday.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Lagos discharges 93, records 118 new cases

The governor said: “Good people of Lagos State, today (Thursday), 40 more COVID-19 Lagos patients: 17 females and 23 males including two foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients: 19 from Onikan, seven from Gbagada, three from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, eight from Agidingbi and three from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery from COVID-19.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!