Lagos discharges 40 COVID-19 patients

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday evening confirmed the discharge of 40 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation centres.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the discharged patients comprised 17 females and 23 males.

He added that two foreign nationals were among those discharged on Thursday.

The governor said: “Good people of Lagos State, today (Thursday), 40 more COVID-19 Lagos patients: 17 females and 23 males including two foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients: 19 from Onikan, seven from Gbagada, three from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, eight from Agidingbi and three from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery from COVID-19.”

