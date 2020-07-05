Lagos discharges 45 COVID-19 patients

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday confirmed the discharge of 45 additional COVID-19 patients from various isolation facilities across the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the discharged patients included 18 females and 27 males.

He added that four foreign nationals were among the discharged patients.

The governor said: “Today, 45 COVID-19 patients comprising 18 females and 27 males were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“Among those discharged from our facilities were four foreign nationals.

“The patients: 19 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 11 from Onikan and 15 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative for COVID-19.

“This brings to 1,740, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.

“Remember, it is now a criminal offence in Lagos State to go out without using a facemask. Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by the government #ForACOVID19FreeLagos.”

