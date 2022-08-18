Lagos extends ban of motorcycle operations to another four LGAs, 6 LCDAs

The Lagos State government has extended the ban of commercial motorcycle operations to four more Local Governments and six Local Council Development Areas in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde who announced the development at a media briefing on Phase 2 Total Ban on Motorcycle Operation on Thursday in Ikeja, said the ban would take effect on September 1.

The state government had on June 1 banned motorcycle operations in six LGAs and nine LCDAs in the state.

Oladeinde said the latest ban was aimed at ensuring the safety of lives and property in the state.

The four affected LGAs are Kosofe, Shomolu, Oshodi-Isolo, and Mushin while the LCDAs are Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Ejigbo Bariga, and Odi-Olowo.

The commissioner said the state government held a stakeholders’ forum on August 16 where issues relating to the ban and the country’s security challenges were discussed.

He said: “The major resolution reached at the forum by the public was a state-wide ban on okada operations in the state.

“So, the ministry in conjunction with the inter-ministerial committee on okada, having critically accessed these resolutions and the challenges of okada operations on the security architecture of the state; recommended to Mr. Governor not to go back on the already laid down phased ban in a bid to sustain the gains.

”Based on the apparent positive impact of the ban and the resolution of the stakeholders’ forum, Mr. Governor has approved the ban of Okada in another four LGAs and their respective six LCDAs for the 2nd Phase of the total ban, in addition to the ongoing ban in the six LGAs and their respective LCDAs.

“This decision is to further consolidate on the achievements made so far with particular reference to decline in accident and crime rate, as well as to continue to bring sanity to our communities within the state.

“While the ban is in force, the public are advised to resort to alternative and sustainable means of transportation provided in the state to go about their daily activities.”

