January 14, 2021
Lagos shuts Eko Club events centre for flouting covid-19
By Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State government on Wednesday shut down the popular, Eko events centre for flouting the Covid-19 guidelines.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Jubril Gawat on New Media to the state governor disclosed this through his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He said the Eko club was shut down by a joint operation of the Lagos State Safety Commission and the Lagos State Task Force.

He mentioned that the Eko Club held a funeral event recently that disregarded the Covid-19 laid down protocol.

He posted : “FLASH: Lagos State Safety Commission and the Lagos State Task Force in a joint enforcement exercise, SEALED the Eko Club event centre in Surulere for complete disregard of Covid19 protocols at a funeral event which was held recently at the event centre.”Gawat wrote.

Opinions

