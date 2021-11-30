Lagos to make physical inspection mandatory for issuance of roadworthiness certificate

To improve safety on all roads across the state, the Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to commence the ‘No Inspection, No Certificate of Roadworthiness’ policy by January 2022.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed this at a meeting held recently at the Vehicle Inspection Service, (VIS) Headquarters, Ojodu, noting that the rule was made to reduce the rate of accidents on the state’s roads to the barest minimum.

Oladeinde noted that the forum, which had in attendance transport unions and other stakeholders in the transport industry, was convened to collate and incorporate suggestions on the new policy before its commencement.

He explained that the State Government was determined to ensure that only roadworthy vehicles ply the network of roads in the state, to reduce the gridlocks often caused by vehicles that break down on the roads.

Speaking on the new policy, the Director, Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Engr. Akin-George Fashola explained that the earlier arrangement where a Certificate of Roadworthiness is issued along with a Referral Note directing vehicle owners to visit the Lagos Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (LACVIS) for inspection will no longer hold.

He said it was discovered that vehicle owners do not take their cars for inspection within the stipulated period of 30 days after receiving the Certificate of Roadworthiness, pointing out that such acts put the state in a precarious situation in terms of unforeseen eventualities.

According to Fashola, the new rule will now compel vehicle owners to go through inspection at any of the LACVIS centres on the expiration of vehicles particulars before a Certificate of Roadworthiness will be issued.

“If the vehicle did not pass the Minimum Safety Standard Text (MSST), a period of 30 days will be given for the vehicle to be fixed and thereafter return for a repetition of the MSST at no additional cost before the Certificate of Road Roadworthiness is issued,” he explained.

The Director further stated that the LACVIS test has been categorised into both public and private, assuring that the 30 LACVIS centres located across the state are functional for all categories of vehicles and also have the capacity to accommodate the new policy, just as standard requirements will not be compromised.

Read also: Nigerian govt announces traffic diversion on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

While noting that mobile services are available for large fleet vehicle owners, Fashola reiterated that no vehicle will be certified roadworthy if the owners fail to present their vehicles for inspection to identify any faults for corrective measures.

On his part, the Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, urged transport workers and stakeholders to comply with the new directive, stressing that the measures are solely for the safety and protection of lives and that strict adherence will be beneficial to all and sundry.

A representative of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Comrade Taiwo Abiodun, called for more awareness on the new policy and safe road culture while soliciting humane treatment from traffic management personnel.

He assured that the Union will play its part in correcting deviant behaviour sometimes exhibited by recalcitrant members.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now