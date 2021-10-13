Connect with us

News

Lagosians may require third dose to curb Covid-19 pandemic —Commissioner

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Lagos State Government has stated that fully-vaxxed persons might have to undergo another round of vaccination in order to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi.

He made the remark on Tuesday during a briefing in Ikeja, the state capital.

“So we know that the vaccine is certainly protecting the population from severe disease and death. So the question is, as the virus is changing, it may require that we need to give you more than two doses,” the commissioner said.

“You may require a booster which is the first, second, and subsequent doses because we have also discovered that even though the vaccine stops you from getting seriously sick, it may not necessarily stop you from catching Covid.

Read also: Lagos COVID-19 cases surpass 76,000

“We do know that some people even who are fully vaccinated with two doses will still catch Covid and some people will get quite sick and occasionally, some people may die. But certainly, the people that are dying who are not vaccinated are much higher than the people who are dying who have been vaccinated.”

Professor Abayomi further detailed plans by the state government to vaccinate 30 percent of Lagos residents by the end of the year.

According to him, scientists around the world are toying with the idea that a third or fourth dose may be required.

Opinions

