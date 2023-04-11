Lai Mohammed asks Peter Obi to clear air on leaked ‘Yes Daddy’ audio

Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has called out the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to clear the air on the leaked audio conversation he allegedly had with the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

The Minister, while addressing the media in London on Monday, called on the former Anambra State governor to clarify his position on the leaked audio which he (Obi), claimed was doctored.

Harping on the response of Obi and his spokesmen who have since called the conversation fake, Mohammed said the leaked audio “corroborated the position that Obi’s electioneering was based on religion and ethnicity,” as well as claiming it was the “first time in the history of Nigeria’s elections that a politician would come out openly to campaign on the grounds of religion and ethnicity.”

“I need to draw the attention of Nigerians to the recent leaked audio of conversation between the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the cleric,” the minister said.

“The leaked audio rattled Nigerians because we heard Obi pleading with the cleric to interfere on his behalf to convince Christians that this is a religious war and they should support him.

“Obi needs to come out and make the clarification whether the conversation did not take place or it took place but it was doctored.

“If it is fake, it means it never took place. But if it is doctored, it means there was that conversation, but it was manipulated.

“If it was doctored, which part of it was doctored? Is it the beginning, the middle or the end, or is it the ‘Yes Daddy’ part of it, or where he said it was a ‘religious war’?

“From the outcome of the presidential election, you will see that Obi got his vote mostly from areas where he comes from and his religious leaning.

“This is not good for the politics of Nigeria, and it is very dangerous.

“As a result of this kind of campaign, Nigeria is more divided than ever, and people are being heard commenting either based on their religious position or ethnic origin,” the Minister said.

