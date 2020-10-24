Lalong reimposes curfew in Jos over looting of COVID-19 palliatives

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Saturday ordered the reinstatement of a 24-hour curfew in Jos over the breakdown of law and order in the state capital.

The directive affected the Jos North and Jos South local government areas of the state.

Hoodlums broke into government warehouses on Saturday and carted away COVID-19 palliatives donated to the state by a private-sector group, Coalition against COVID-19.

Lalong, who announced this in his statewide address, said the curfew which would start from 4:00 p.m. each day.

He said: “Fellow citizens of Plateau State, you will recall that I announced a 24-hour curfew in Jos South and Jos North local government areas on October 20 in response to the disturbances that arose when hoodlums hijacked the #ENDSARS protests leading to the destruction of lives and properties.

“After an assessment of the situation, the curfew was relaxed from the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. from yesterday, October 23, 2020.

“However today (Saturday), some hoodlums broke into the warehouses where palliatives delivered to the State by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development last week were stored awaiting distribution and carted them away.

“This looting has spread to other facilities and is gradually degenerating thereby threatening the peace and security of the state.

“To avoid further escalation, I hereby direct the immediate reinstatement of the 24-hour curfew earlier relaxed from 4:00 p.m. today 24th October 2020 in Jos South and Jos North local government areas until further notice.

“By this, security agencies are directed to enforce the curfew and ensure that all violators are arrested and prosecuted.

“I call on all citizens and stakeholders to continue to cooperate with the government in ensuring the peace and progress of Plateau State.”

