LATEST TECH NEWS: Egyptian deliveries entrepreneur emerges 2020 Anzisha Prize winner. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, October 30, 2020

1. Egyptian deliveries entrepreneur emerges 2020 Anzisha Prize winner

Alaa Moatamed, a twenty one year old female entrepreneur from Egypt, has emerged winner of the 2020 Anzisha Prize, carting home US$25,000. Her venture, Presto, provides business owners with an affordable and convenient delivery service for customers. The Anzisha Prize, according to reviews, was launched in a partnership with African Leadership Academy and Mastercard Foundation to celebrate African entrepreneurs aged 22 years and younger. Today, the initiative has so far supported 122 entrepreneurs.

Earlier in September, 20 finalists had been selected for the 10th edition of the competition, to compete for a share of US$100,000 in grant funding. Speaking on her win, Moatamed noted that her venture’s solution was based on the challenge faced by residents in upper Egypt. She said: “Across upper Egypt, I saw people suffering from the problem we are solving and I wanted to try my best to help them, especially small businesses owned by women. I want to expand my service across Africa to help women who are suffering from operational hassles.”

2. Nigeria’s 54gene healthtech launches Clinical Program Service

54gene, a Nigeria-based healthtech startup, has launched a Clinical Program Services (CPS) division to provide end-to-end clinical development services, intelligence, logistics, and infrastructure in ensuring clinical trials are conducted in Africa successfully. The one year old healthtech startup is a health technology company whose mission is to advance precision medicine capabilities in Africa through research, advanced molecular diagnostics, and clinical programs.

According to industry insights, however, 54gene’s Clinical Program Services division is focused on partnering with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as multilateral health organizations to discover, develop, and commercialize new therapeutic and diagnostic products. The board of directors has revealed that Kemi Williams, VP, Clinical and Regulatory Affairs will be leading the CPS with her wealth of experience in driving clinical excellence, delivering regulatory competency, and ensuring operational efficiency to the company.

Tech Trivia:

Which of the following ecommerce solutions was built by Nigerians?

A. Ebay

B. Amazon

C. Listbuy

D. Alibaba

Answer: See end of post.

3. Nubee launches service as ‘Uber’ for driving lessons

Newly launched Nubee has entered the market as a new driving school tech startup, becoming the first driving lessons booking app in Africa. According to its venture, the app will allow locals to book driving lessons with vetted driving instructors. The startup was founded by Stellenbosch University alumni law students, Jarryd Strydom and Jason Bruce-Brand. Speaking on the mission, the cofounders noted that the Nubee idea was to revolutionise the way people book driving lessons around the world. On the need to leverage technology, the founders noted that Nubee would bring about transparency and quality.

“We believe the driving lessons industry is ripe for innovation, and that our product makes the whole process life-cycle far easier for both learner drivers and driving instructors. Moreover, by leveraging technology to improve the transparency of driving instructor quality, the driving ability of new drivers will be bolstered, leading to safer roads,” the cofounders noted. Industry insights, however, revealed that the startup was completely bootstrapped, as a ”new kid on the block” in the automotive tech industry and has employed the talents of its founders to create the cutting-edge online platform.

Tech Trivia Answer: Listbuy

Listbuy is a social commerce platform, built by Nigerian techprenuers, that enables small businesses and individuals create and share their online stores, accept payment and allow users ship products to their customers seamlessly, and on the go.

