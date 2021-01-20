LATEST TECH NEWS: Egypt’s VRapeutic to join Canadian accelerator. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, January 20, 2021

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Egypt’s VRapeutic to join Canadian accelerator

As part of its expansion plans into the Canadian market, Egyptian e-health VRapeutic has joined the MakerLaunch programme, an accelerator scheme at the University of Ottawa.

The four-year-old startup, which was founded by Ahmad Al-Kabbany, uses Virtual Reality (VR) technology to help treat learning difficulties and developmental disorders.

Media reviews showed that the startup designs 3D virtual environments that are especially tailored to instill diverse life skills in children, including social, cognitive, motor, and academic skills.

Speaking on the development, the board noted that the acceptance of the startup into the accelerator programme was courtesy of its three-year track record of operating in the MENA region, particularly in Egypt and the Gulf region.

Al-Kabbany, who is one of uOttawa products, said he would benefit from the programme which is designed to provide entrepreneurs among uOttawa students and recent alumni with the support necessary to facilitate the commercialisation of technologies and establish impactful tech startups.

Tech Trivia:

What is the world’s most translated website?

A. Google

B. Wikipedia

C. Samsung

D. Facebook

E. None of the above

Answer: See end of post.

2. Nigeria’s Scrapays leads as clean-tech recycle startup

Fusing recycling, technology and finance clean-tech startup, Scrapays, continues to lead in its venture as it helps businesses and households sell off their recyclable waste in a convenient manner and premium prices.

The startup was founded two years ago by Tope Sulaimon, Boluwatife Arewa and Olumide Ogunleye as recycling service InCycle.

According to reports, the startup rebranded into its current identity during the Founder Institute accelerator programme.

People familiar with the startup said it uses USSD, mobile app, web app and Internet of Things (IoT) tech to facilitate the decentralised recovery of recyclable waste.

With the service, waste producers are able to optimise their recyclable disposal process by having localised collectors to remove such waste and help to save time and earn money from recycling.

3. S. Africa legal tech startup moves to reduce legal bills

South African legal tech startup, Legal Lens, has launched an intiative to provide affordable legal fees to companies, state entities, and locals.

Founded by admitted attorneys, Catherine-Jane Paulse and Yusha Davidson, the startup focuses on providing transparent and error-free legal fees to clients.

According to industry experts, the new legal startup is able to reduce legal fees by as much as 60 percent.

On the average, however, the startup will decrease the fee by 10 percent.

Also, the startup has developed an innovative tech-based solution that reviews legal invoices and in turn helps reduce legal fees.

Tech Trivia Answer: None of the above

The world’s most translated website isn’t owned by one of the large tech brands, such as Google, Apple, Microsoft or Samsung. It is, in fact, the website for the Jehovah’s Witnesses (https://www.jw.org/en/).

The website has been translated into more than 1010 world languages and dialects, and the translations of this website’s publications are carried out spontaneously so that it reaches users in the right language as quickly as possible. Others on the list include Wikipedia in about 287 languages, Samsung in 166 languages, Google in 164 languages, Apple in 125 languages, and Facebook in 97 languages.

