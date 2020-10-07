LATEST TECH NEWS: Uber announces hike in fare prices. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, October 7, 2020

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Uber announces hike in fare prices

Popular e-hailing service, Uber Nigeria, has announced plans to increase fare charges, being a consequence of prior drivers’ unrest and demands to facilitate the allegedly lacking welfare of its people. According to reports, Uber had sent out emails to its UberX drivers, notifying them of the new development. In the circular, the company notified the public, through its staff drivers, that it has increased its minimum fare by 25%, from N400 to N500 while increasing its base fare, which was previously pegged at N200, to N220, an addition up by 10%.

Industry experts noted that the amount charged per minute by Uber remains N11, however, the amount charged per kilometre for every trip has been increased by over 8% from N60 to N65. Speaking on what informed the decision, the ride-hailing company noted that it increased its charges following the unexpected twist in the economy that led its drivers to embark on a strike in protest against ill treatment by Uber and Bolt.

Earlier, in Lagos, there had been a week-long boycott of both the Uber and Bolt apps by e-hailing drivers in protest against the new Lagos regulation, an action highlighting drivers’ grievances at not being factored into the process as well as the total disregard of their welfare in the concluding document.

Tech Trivia:

What is the website with the highest traffic in Nigeria?

A. Facebook

B. Google

C. 9jaBet

D. Instagram

Answer: See end of post.

2. Student entrepreneur develops new tech-fashion platform

In a bid to promote local fashion designers in South Africa, a 21-year-old University student, Eohan Lakey has developed a new marketplace platform. Targeting local fashion designers and brands, the startup, NOWNOW, aims to become a leading marketplace in Africa for local fashion designers and brands. Earlier launched in 2018, the platform has grown to become one of the country’s leading marketplaces for local fashion and brands to showcase and sell their unique and proudly South African products.

Speaking on the initiative, Eohan Lakey noted that the startup was on course to develop its manufacturing arm. He said: “The aim of NOWNOW, from an organisational standpoint, is to be the leading marketplace of its kind in Africa. Although we’re still a while away from that goal, it remains our main target for our medium-to-long-term plan. We are also finalising the planning of our manufacturing wing of NOWNOW that will be providing our designers with the best and most cost-efficient manufacturing facilities and abilities specifically geared at small designers.”

3. Algeria’s temtem launches “super app” ambition

From merely allowing users order private drivers and having products delivered, Algerian mobility startup temtem has diversified its offering with the launch of a “super app”. The app, like common super apps, allows users to access a range of services in one place. Recall, temtem was launched in 2018, making a name as a mobility application as it entered into the venture of allowing users to order private drivers and having products delivered. Last year, the startup raised Series A funding of US$4 million.

According to press, the fund was expected to allow it diversify its product offering. Analysts have speculated that this diversity push is the thrust behind the launch of Algeria’s first super app, temtem One. With the new offering, hence, the app will allow users to access services including temtem ride-hailing and Karos carpooling, various e-commerce and home delivery options, home healthcare services, home-fixing services, and payments for the diaspora. In terms of market size and user-capture, temtem One has more than 200,000 customers and 10,000 partners, and touts itself as offering unique access to digital services for the mobile generation.

Tech Trivia Answer: Google

Google.com, according to recent traffic search log obtainable from Alexa and SimilarWeb, is the most visited website in Nigeria. It leads the pack where betting website Bet9ja.com is the next in line.

Google LLC is an American multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware.

