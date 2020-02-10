Law Union & Rock, C&I Leasing, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank top Ripples Nigeria Stock watchlist

Last week, the Nigerian bourse posted losses all through save for Thursday, when the market rallied with a negligible gain. All the key market performance indicators closed in the negative territory.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week and some fundamental factors.

Ripples Nigeria watch list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

LAW UNION & ROCK INSURANCE PLC

Law Union & Rock Insurance tops our list this week on the strength of being the best performing stock last week. It opened at N0.70 and closed at N1.11, appreciating by 58.57% in the process.

C&I LEASING PLC

C & I Leasing makes the list by virtue of being highest price loser last week. Opening at N7.35, it fell to N5.40 as the week ended, shedding 26.53%.

INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

Infinity Trust makes our list on the account of its declaration of 3.5k per share dividend as a result of its impressive Full Year 2019 results, which saw after-tax profit grow by 28%. Shareholders whose names appear on the company’s register of members at the Close of Business (COB) on 6th March 2020 will be eligible for the proposed dividend payout. The register of members will be closed from 9th March to 13th March 2020, preparatory to the dividend payment on 14th May 2020.

ARBICO PLC

Arbico makes our list on the account of currently selling at its lowest price in the last 52 weeks. The stock currently sells for N3.16.

DEAP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND TRUST PLC

DEAP Capital makes our list for this week for selling at its lowest price in the past 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.36.

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC

Mutual Benefits makes our list on the account of selling at its lowest price in 52 weeks. The stock sells for N0.20 at the moment.

