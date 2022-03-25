Lawan positive most candidates will emerge by consensus at APC convention

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, on Thursday expressed hope that most of the candidates for the National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday will emerge via consensus.

He stressed that the party was reaching consensus to select candidates across zones and states ahead of the national convention.

Lawan, who spoke to journalists after a meeting with APC Senate Caucus and the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, noted that the convention would be of great importance on the fortunes of the party in coming elections.

“The next two days are so important to us that we must get everything spot on that we don’t allow anyone to cause problem.

“Thank God we are reaching consensus all over the states and zones and by the time we go into the convention ground, I’m sure there will be very few elective offices that will have to be voted for. Most would have been achieved through consensus.

Lawan stressed that the visit to the leadership of the committee was in solidarity with the members for their efforts to keep the party together.

“We have come to show solidarity to our party and the leadership of the Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee. They have done so well. The Senate Caucus has always been supportive of the party.

“This Caretaker Committee that has been ruling our party, in our judgement, has done so well and deserves our continuous and unreserved support, commitment, dedication and loyalty.

“We as a party feel that this is a moment that is so critical to the existence of APC in Nigeria. We need to get the convention right. We need to have a very successful, peaceful convention where we elect our leaders that will run the affairs of the party for the next four years.”

The Senate President also hinted on the Senate Caucus’ moral and financial contribution to the party, adding that they have been able to work closely and peacefully with the President to ensure success.

“We have been able to work with Me President peacefully, cordially and what is it today in Nigeria to tell you that the relationship between the two arms of APC administration in the Villa and in the National Assembly has provided a climate where other political parties in opposition are doing what they think they should do freely.”

