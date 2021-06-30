Politics
Lawyers give Nigeria 48 hours ultimatum to release Kanu, threaten to sue Kenyan government
A coalition of Igbo-British lawyers has challenged the part played by the Kenyan government in the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
Kanu, who was arrested last weekend, was arraigned for alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja, Tuesday.
At a media briefing in Glasgow, Scotland, the lawyers threatened to sue the Kenyan government over what they described as an illegal arrest of the IPOB leader.
They also gave the Nigerian government a 48 hours ultimatum to release Kanu and facilitate his return to Britain.
Attorney E.R. Okoroafor, who spoke on behalf of the group, said the separatist leader entered Kenya with a British passport, adding such was sufficient to stop him from being arrested.
He described Kanu’s arrest as “illegal and archaic.”
According to him, the Kenyan government played a major role “in the arrest of Kanu and his subsequent handover to the Nigerian government without any due process.”
READ ALSO: Kanu’s brother claims IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya, demands British govt’s intervention
Okoroafor said: “Kanu entered Kenya with his British passport, and the Kenya government is fully aware of his citizenship status but still went ahead to perpetrate their illegal act which does not only breach the personal human rights of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu but also undermine the sovereignty of the British government.”
“We shall be heading to the International Criminal Court to rectify the injustice done as it is trite law that injustice to one is an injustice to all.
“We are also by this medium informing the Nigerian government that they have 48 hours to return Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to the United Kingdom and if he has any charges to answer to, they should as a nation that is governed by the constitution, pass through the legal means of filing an extradition notice.
“Failure to do so, we shall not hesitate to term this a declaration of war on not only on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB but also on all Igbo generally, and this we shall vehemently resist with all apparatus of law available at our disposal.
“No bodily harm whatsoever must be done to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to avoid a total breakdown of law and others in the fast crumbling entity called Nigeria.”
Ridwan Adelaja
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....