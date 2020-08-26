‘Leave traditional rulers out of partisan politics,’ PDP tells Anambra governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday charged Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, to leave traditional rulers and Presidents-General of communities out of partisan politics in the state.

The state Chairman of the party, Mr. Ndubuisi Nwobu, made the call at a news briefing in Awka.

He said the crisis between the state government and some monarchs could not have arisen, if the governor did not involve them to endorse zoning for the governorship in the state.

He said: “It is not the duty of traditional rulers in any way whatsoever to delve into the zoning of the governorship neither is it the responsibility of Presidents-General.

“It is strictly the prerogative and responsibility of political parties.

“In as much as the royal fathers have rights to air their views, such views should be personal.”

Nwobu added that PDP has not deliberated on the issue of zoning in the state.

According to him, the Board of Trustees, state and National Assembly members, the vice-presidential candidate in the last general elections, Mr. Peter Obi and the party’s governorship candidate in the election will be consulted for such a deliberation.

The chairman added: “We are not worried about the clamour from some people for zoning in the state. Our party will discuss the issue at the appropriate time.

“However, we know that the constitution allows any qualified person to stand for elective positions.”

He assured the people of the state that PDP was determined to ensure internal democracy as well as free, fair and credible party primary ahead of the 2021 governorship election in the state.

