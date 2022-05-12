‘Let them have a heart attack over my presidential bid. I’m having fun,’ Emefiele mocks Nigerians

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, on Thursday shrugged off criticism from Nigerians over his involvement in partisan politics.

Emefiele came under attack from Nigerians a few days ago for declaring his 2023 presidential bid.

He paid N100 million to pick up the APC nomination and expression of interest forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja last week.

Since he announced his presidential bid, several Nigerians including the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had demanded Emefiele’s resignation as the apex bank’s helmsman.

However, it has not been ascertained if he will resign as CBN governor like other public office holders with the matter likely to stir controversy over the statutes of the apex bank.

2023: Emefiele urges farmers not to buy his presidential nomination form

The CBN governor, who addressed State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said he was unperturbed by criticisms from Nigerians over his presidential ambition.

When asked by journalists on what Nigerians should expect, he said: “There is no news now, but there will be news. You heard me, I said there is no news but there will be news.”

“Let them (Nigerians) have a heart attack. It’s good to have a heart attack. I am having a lot of fun.”

