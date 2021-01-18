‘Let’s avoid second COVID-19 lockdown,’ PTF charges Nigerians

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Monday urged Nigerians to do everything within their capacity to avoid the second lockdown in the country.

Mustapha, who made the call at the PTF media briefing in Abuja, said the country would avoid a second lockdown if the citizens comply with the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the government.

He said the Federal Government was making progress with the case management under the national response initiative which had continued to receive the support of the private sector in the delivery of oxygen to various health facilities in the country.

He said: “Let me remind you that the COVID-19 pandemic is raging and all tiers of government and citizens must keep their hands-on-deck.

“We are in a difficult situation in which a balance must continue to be struck between lives and livelihood.

“We are considering all options while hoping that broad cooperation will be received.

“We must do everything possible to avoid a second COVID-19 lockdown in Nigeria.”

Nigeria has continued to record an upsurge in COVID-19 cases since the end of last year.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 1,444 fresh cases in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday night.

The new cases brought the total of people that had contracted the disease in Nigeria to 110,387. The pandemic had also killed 1, 435 people in the country.

