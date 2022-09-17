Lewandowski fires Barca past Elche to go top of La Liga

Poland striker, Robert Lewandowski was in action for Barcelona and he scored a brace to help them win over Elche in a La Liga encounter on Saturday.

With the comfortable 3-0 win against 10-man Elche, Barcelona moved top of the league.

Lewandowski scored either side of the break to take his tally to 11 goals in eight appearances since joining Barca in the summer.

Read Also: Lewandowski nets twice as Barcelona thrash Valladolid 4-0

Memphis Depay was also on target for the hosts, as he opened his account with a powerful effort.

Elche ended the game with 10 men as their captain Gonzalo Verdu was sent off in the 14th minute for pulling Lewandowski down when he was through.

From there it proved a routine victory for Xavi’s side, with 25 efforts on goal to Elche’s one.

Barca now sit a point above Real Madrid at the top of the table, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side travelling to play city rivals Atletico on Sunday evening.

