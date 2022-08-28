Lewandowski nets twice as Barcelona thrash Valladolid 4-0

Robert Lewandowski scored twice for Barcelona in their 4-0 victory at the Nou Camp in La Liga on Sunday.

The Poland striker, netting a brace for the second time, has helped the Xavi side claim back-to-back La Liga wins.

Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 24th minute before netting a backheeled effort after the break.

Young midfielder Pedri also scored before half-time and Sergi Roberto added a fourth in added time.

