Life as Fela Kuti's son was tedious ---Seun Kuti | Ripples Nigeria

Seun Kuti has revealed that growing up as the youngest child of Afrobeats connoisseur, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti was tedious due to the family he emerged from.

During an Instagram Live session, Seun Kuti disclosed that he had to develop a thick skin so he could earn his father’s respect and also build his own personality.

He revealed that he received so much hate, he had to use the animosity to drive himself towards achieving success and attaining relevance.

Seun Kuti said during the session that;

“All these things have given me thick skin against all the nonsense people do, so my haters shouldn’t think they are the only haters out there, I am the chief hater of Africa.

When it comes to hate, I hate the people you are afraid to hate.”

In the latter part of the session, Kuti spoke about emerging artistes who often compare themselves to his father, Fela Kuti.

He mentioned that young artistes should never be put in a similar sentence with the Afrobeats founder.

Here is what he stated;

“When you people carry one of your new artist that you like, you will now say he is the new Fela.”

He continued;

“That thing annoys me a lot and I have hated him immediately because you people tend to forget that Fela wasn’t just this musician that you started liking.

“Fela was also a man and was my father so when you say an artist is the new Fela, you are automatically saying the new artist is my father.”

