‘Like an agbada robe’ – Nike unveils new kits for Nigerian football teams

The jerseys for Nigeria national football teams for the year 2020 have been unveiled by American sport wear manufacturer, Nike.

The company made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Wednesday, mentioning that the kits have the traditional aesthetics of an agbada robe.

Only the jerseys of Nigeria along with that of USA and South Korea were revealed, with those of the remaining federations to be launched during the next few months.

Nigeria had stunned the world just before the FIFA World Cup in 2018 when the present kit sold out in record time because of it uniqueness.

Commenting on Nigeria’s new jerseys, Nike stated: “In 2018, Naija changed the game with a collection for the ages that set a new standard for how Nike approaches federation design.

“In 2020, Nigeria picks up right where they left off with a home kit that fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe with modern football design.

“The kit’s pattern was hand drawn and is highly symbolic of Nigerian heritage with nods to nobility and family. Nigeria’s crest is placed centrally on the chest with a Swoosh underneath it. The player names and numbers integrate the eagle feather into the application. “Naija” appears inside the neck of jersey and on the back of the socks in a new typeface.

“The away kit is inspired by Onaism, a traditional artistic movement central to Nigerian design and craft represented in the trim details. An eagle feather aesthetic, creatively distorted, continuously repeats in ascending size to create a visual impact. The collar has a slight V overlap with a thicker overlap in the back. Both the collar and the sleeves feature a slight nick at the mid-point.

“The broader Naija collection will feature an extensive array of Super Eagles apparel including a poncho, vest, dress and more.”

The Super Eagles will dorn the new jersey when the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers kick-off in March.

