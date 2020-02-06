Kida gives reasons why D’Tigers got new head coach

President of Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) has given reasons why the body decided to hire a new head coach for national men’s team, D’Tigers.

The team had been under the leadership of Alex Nwora, who will now serve as an associate coach following the arrival of Mike Brown.

The NBBF announced on Wednesday the appointment of Brown as D’Tigers head coach ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Speaking on the appointment, President Kida said the decision was in consonance with the federation’s long term project of turning the team into a global brand while getting the best available resources.

“We know that the Olympics require the highest level of coaching and play, so we are trying to put our best foot forward and represent Nigerians the best way we can,” he said.

“In line with the Honorable Minister’s directive where he challenged federations to aim for a podium finish, we want to see how far we can go.

“We are glad that we have been able to seal this deal. This is a win-win situation for everybody involved. The team will have enough coaches (Brown, Bikerstaff and Nwora) to handle them while the federation will focus on other things.”

The federation assured that the arrival of Coach Brown will enhance the enviable achievements already made by the NBBF in the recent past.

“When we took over the Federation weeks before the 2017 Afrobasket, many people questioned our ability to deliver within such a short time. But here we are, the federation is being commended for taking such smart and bold steps all along. Nigerians must trust our decisions going forward, to build on what we have achieved,” he added.

D’Tigers are already qualified for the men’s basketball event of the Olympic Games.

