Like Lagos, Kwara govt moves to scrap pension for ex-governors, deputies

The Kwara State government led by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak has disclosed that plans are underway to scrap payment of pension to former governors and their deputies in the state.

Governor AbdulRazak revealed this in a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, while also explaining that the decision was in line with the call by residents of the state.

According to him, a bill would be sent to the State House of Assembly next week, asking lawmakers to scrap the law awarding pension packages to ex-governors and their deputies.

The statement reads thus in part: “The governor has listened to voices of the majority of the citizens opposing the pension law for former governors and deputy governors.

“However, the governor feels it is time for the law as it is to give way. He would rather the state commits the scarce public funds to tackling the question of poverty and youth unemployment,” it added.

This came days after the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared his intention to abolish the payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who stated this while presenting the 2021 budget to the state’s House of Assembly, said the state government would in a few days send a draft executive bill to the House for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007)..

He added that the abolition of pension for the public officers would reduce the cost of governance in Lagos.

