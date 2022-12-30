Like Sanwo-Olu, Gov Matawalle pardons 46 inmates in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has pardoned 46 inmates in the state.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Junaidu Attahiru, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday in Gusau, said the pardoned inmates were serving different jail terms in various correctional centres in the state.

He added that the pardon of the inmates followed recommendations by a committee set up by the state government.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu frees 104 inmates in Lagos

According to him, the inmates were found to be of good character and were given N20,000 each for clothing and transportation to their various destinations.

Attahiru said: “Under section 212 of the 1999 constitution as amended, the Governor has the power to release or remit any convict.

“Once somebody committed an offence, the Governor has the power to pardon him.”

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier on Friday approved the release of 104 inmates in custodial centres across the state.

