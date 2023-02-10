Like three other govs, Akeredolu drags Nigerian govt to S’Court over naira withdrawal limits

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredou, has towed the steps of his counterparts in Kaduna, Zamfara and Kogi states, by dragging the Federal Government to the Supreme Court over the daily cash withdrawals limit policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Akeredou filed the suit on Thursday through an originating summon filed by the State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Charles Titiloye.

In the originating summons, the suit said the “limitation of daily cash withdrawal at banks since the introduction of the newly redesigned naira has generated tension nationwide owing to the scarcity of the new notes.

The governor urged the apex court to declare that the Federal Government cannot, by a directive issued through the CBN, “amend or vary an existing act of the National Assembly, particularly section 2 of the Money Laundering Act, which relates specifically to limitations on cash withdrawals for individuals and corporate organisations to N5 million and N10 million, respectively”.

He is also demanding that the “Supreme Court decide whether the guidelines issued by the government on maximum daily cash withdrawal and the hardship caused by the implementation of the policy were not in conflict with the provision of section 2 of the Money Laundering Act, sections 20, 39 and 42 of the CBN Act.

“The guideline on daily maximum cash withdrawal made by the national government is an infraction on the legal rights of the Ondo government and its citizens to access funds for execution of developmental projects, small credit facilities to petty traders (who have no account in banks) and highly detrimental to daily commercial activities in the state,” part of the summons read.

The lawsuit by Akeredolu follows an earlier suit filed by the Governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States against the Federal Government asking the court to stop the deadline for the cash swap imposed by the CBN.

According to their lawyer, the policy had caused untold hardship to citizens of their respective states.

