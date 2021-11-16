Malami cannot set up probe panel on invasion of Justice Odili’s home —Ubani

The Chairman of Section, Public Interest And Development Law (SPIDEL) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Monday Ubani, has given reasons why the Association was against any move by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, to set up a panel to probe the siege on Justice Mary Odili’s residence.

According to Ubani who spoke on a Channels Television programme on Monday, Malami has no moral rights to set up a panel to investigate the invasion as he has been implicated by one of the alleged suspects recently paraded by the police.

The suspect, Lawrence Ajodo, during the police parade, had claimed to be a consultant in the office of the Attorney-General having worked previously with the AGF to recover funds allegedly looted by public servants.

Ubani said the fact that Malami has denied knowing Ajodo nor working with him, has not absorbed him and as such, has no moral authority to set up the probe panel.

Ubani reiterated earlier calls made by NBA President, Olumide Akpata, for President Muhammadu Buhari to set up an independent panel of inquiry to uncover the circumstances behind the incident.

“The minimum the NBA will really be happy about is the President setting up an independent panel of inquiry,” he said.

“It is wrong for probably the AGF to investigate himself because of the fact that he has been implicated sort of, not that he has been found liable but somebody mentioned his name.

“Then the police went there, the soldiers were also involved. Can the police really investigate themselves and come out with clean report?” Ubani asked.

