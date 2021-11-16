Politics
Malami cannot set up probe panel on invasion of Justice Odili’s home —Ubani
The Chairman of Section, Public Interest And Development Law (SPIDEL) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Monday Ubani, has given reasons why the Association was against any move by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, to set up a panel to probe the siege on Justice Mary Odili’s residence.
According to Ubani who spoke on a Channels Television programme on Monday, Malami has no moral rights to set up a panel to investigate the invasion as he has been implicated by one of the alleged suspects recently paraded by the police.
The suspect, Lawrence Ajodo, during the police parade, had claimed to be a consultant in the office of the Attorney-General having worked previously with the AGF to recover funds allegedly looted by public servants.
Ubani said the fact that Malami has denied knowing Ajodo nor working with him, has not absorbed him and as such, has no moral authority to set up the probe panel.
Read also: Malami accuses NBA President of politicising raid on Justice Odili’s residence
Ubani reiterated earlier calls made by NBA President, Olumide Akpata, for President Muhammadu Buhari to set up an independent panel of inquiry to uncover the circumstances behind the incident.
“The minimum the NBA will really be happy about is the President setting up an independent panel of inquiry,” he said.
“It is wrong for probably the AGF to investigate himself because of the fact that he has been implicated sort of, not that he has been found liable but somebody mentioned his name.
“Then the police went there, the soldiers were also involved. Can the police really investigate themselves and come out with clean report?” Ubani asked.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...