Man arrested in Niger for allegedly raping 4 minors | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Man arrested in Niger for allegedly raping 4 minors
The Niger Police Command says it has arrested one Festus Okeke of Ishau village for having unlawful sexual intercourse with four minors in Paikoro Local Government Area of the state.
Mr Adamu Usman, the State Commissioner of Police, who revealed this in an interview with newsmen in Minna, on Wednesday, said police operatives attached to Kafin-Koro division arrested the suspect on April 17, at about 11.00 am.
Usman noted that the suspect lured four under-aged girls into his shop at Ishau village, during and after the Easter celebration, and raped them.
“The suspect had carnal knowledge of the two girls, while he fiddled with private parts of the other two girls with his finger. The victims are between the ages of 10 years and 13 years ,” he said
He alleged that the suspect, mostly lured young girls with N200 each and loaves of bread, to engage in such acts of complete indecency with them.
During interrogation, the suspect claimed to have given the girls loaves of bread and N200 for the Easter celebration.
The police commissioner said that the case was still under investigation and that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.
According to Usman, records had shown that the suspect was arrested on October 4, 2019 for the same offence, with two minors from the same village, and was charged to the Chief Magistrate’s Court 1, Minna, for prosecution.
Usman added that the suspect’s records of sexual assault on minors indicated a habitual and serial rapist.
