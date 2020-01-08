Man in police custody for kidnapping two children in Ondo

One Nsem Godwin has been arrested by the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly abducting two children, aged four months and 9 years in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was arrested after he was caught with the two abducted kids on Monday.

According to the spokesman of the state police command, Femi Joseph, while confirming the development on Wednesday, the suspect was arrested by the Saver Highway police patrol team while he was attempting to escape with the victims.

He said: “He was arrested while trying to run away with the children. We have commenced an investigation into the matter and the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

“That is why we want to appeal to the parents to take proper care of their wards.”

An eyewitness, who narrated how the suspect took the children, said Godwin allegedly kidnapped the four months old baby while playing outside the baby’s house with his elder brother.

He said: “The suspect carried the baby and was trying to escape through various shortcuts to Onaopemipo Street in Okitipupa and some people accosted and questioned him but he could not give any answer on how the baby got to his hands.

“At a point, he started acting like someone who was mentally retarded, the moment he was caught. He also declined to speak to anyone until he was taken away by the police.”

