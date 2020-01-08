APC not different from PDP in ideology —Shittu

A former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, said on Wednesday there was no much difference between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in terms of ideological approach to governance.

He also said the APC may find it difficult to get votes in 2023 general elections if the party failed to put its house in order.

The former minister stated these in Osogbo, Osun State, while featuring on The Frontliners, a programme organised by Association of Veteran Journalists in the state.

He said individual approach to governance was what differentiated the party in government from the opposition party, saying he believed in progressive ideals.

Shittu said: “There is no difference between APC and PDP in terms of ideology. I believe in the ideals of the progressives.

“In Oyo State, we had an APC government that imposed a fee of N3,000 each on pupils and a PDP government abolished it. Workers are now receiving their salaries regularly.

“Before Ajimobi left, he was owing workers a minimum of seven months’ salaries. Seyi Makinde came on board, he cleared the salary arrears.”

Shittu said if the APC was not careful with the ongoing wranglings within the it’s fold and without President Muhammadu Buhari holding the party’s mandate, it would be difficult for it to get votes in the 2023 election.

He said: “If APC is not careful about the frustration being faced now, the party may find it hard to get votes in 2023. APC must put its house order.

“In the last two elections, Buhari Got 15 million votes in each simply because he was on the ballot. From the north alone he got 12 million on each occasion. Where will the vote come from in 2023 if Buhari is no more on the ballot? I think that’s food for thought for those who can think well.”

He described the talk about a third term as “idiotic,” saying the president was not in anyway interested in such venture.

Shittu said President Buhari would never be involved in any act that could tarnish his image and integrity, saying the constitution prescribed two terms and Buhari would not go against it.

