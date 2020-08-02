Man who attempted suicide over N500,000 debt in Lagos a Master Degree holder, married with two kids —Police

The man who was rescued in Lagos while attempting to commit suicide over N500,000 debt is a Master Degree holder, the police has said.

The man, identified as Adeyinka Abiodun, 45, is married with two children.

He had attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Third Mainland lagoon on Friday over the debt he was owing a microfinance bank when police intercepted him, a statement on Sunday, by Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson said.

Abiodun, after he was rescued and taken to Bariga Police Station for questioning and debriefing told police that in March 2020, he procured a loan of N390,000 with monthly repayment plan for six months and accrued interest of N142,287.25 from a microfinance bank in Lagos Island.

The statement said, “The loan was collected with intent to upgrade his wine retail business, but the business failed and the money lost. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics and a Masters Degree in Business Administration. He is married with two children. He is currently attending medical and counselling sessions. The microfinance bank was contacted and they confirmed the loan,” the statement read.

“The loan was repaid by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was moved with compassion after hearing the story.”

Meanwhile, Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, has called on Lagosians to always look for other alternatives to addressing life challenges instead of resorting to commit suicide.

