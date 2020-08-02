ONDO: Jimoh Ibrahim pledges to work for Akeredolu’s re-election

Business mogul, Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim, said on Sunday he would be strategically involved in the re-election of Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Ibrahim gave the assurance at Igbotako, Okitipupa local government area of the state when he hosted the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Leaders in the state and South-West Zone.

The Ondo State governorship election holds on October 10.

Ibrahim described Akeredolu as a politician with good pedigree and reputation who had implemented laudable policies and projects in the state.

He urged the youth leaders to mobilise themselves in a well-coordinated manner in order to ensure the governor’s victory in the election.

He said: “I admire the governor so much because he meant good for the people of the state through his implementation of laudable policies and projects especially in the area of industrialisation and infrastructural development.

“We need to be strategically engaged to get him re-elected and whatever is possible to support him, I will surely do.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youths and Students Affairs, Mr. Muyiwa Ogunyemi, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, commended Ibrahim for his accomplishments in business at a tender age.

He also commended the business mogul for his support and contributions to the state government, particularly during the peak period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ogunyemi, however, urged Ibrahim to officially join the APC, saying his ideas, intellect and vision would be needed for the overall development of the party and the state.

