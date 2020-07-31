INEC unveils full list of Ondo governorship candidates

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday unveiled the list of the 17 candidates and parties taking part in the election.

The parties listed by the commission on its website include the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also listed among the candidates were Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who is seeking a re-election under the APC platform and his PDP challenger, Eyitayo Jegede.

Other candidates are: Rotimi Adeleye Akindejoye (Accord party), Joshua Oluwafemi Adewole (Action Alliance), Adeleye Adekunle Peter (African Action Congress), Adelegan Adedapo Oluwaseyi (African Democratic Congress), Martin Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi (Action Democratic Party), Olowoloba Dele (All Progressives Grand Alliance) and Aminu Akeem Olanrewaju (Allied Peoples Movement).

The remaining candidates are: Adesanya Olaoluwa (Action Peoples Party), Okunade Taiwo (Labour Party), Ojajuni Joseph Eniola (New Nigeria Peoples Party), Funmilayo Jenyo Ataunoko (National Rescue Movement), Babatunde Francis Alli (Peoples Redemption Party), Fasua Peter Oyeleye (Social Democratic Party), Ojon Dotun (Young Progressive Party) and Benjamin Jairus Olarotimi Zenith Labour Party).

However, parties can substitute their candidates till August 18, as the embattled deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, who is reportedly inching closer to ZLP, is expected to replace the party’s governorship candidate.

Ajayi finished second in the PDP governorship primaries held last week in Akure.

