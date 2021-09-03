MATCHDAY! Super Eagles begin race for FIFA World Cup ticket in Liberia duel

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will kick off their campaign to land a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (Friday) in a match against Liberia.

The World Cup qualifier against the Lone Stars is billed to take place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The game is set to kick off by 5:00p.m, with about 5,000 spectators expected at the renovated Lagos stadium.

Gernot Rohr’s men will also be playing next Tuesday in an away clash against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde for the matchday two encounter.

“We played them (Liberia) in a home friendly in 2018 and from that team they still have some players. Also, we had the opportunity to watch their three friendly games in June,” Rohr told a virtual press conference.

“They played in Tunisia twice and the one other in Algeria and I had my scout there who watched the games. So during our stay in Austria, Liberia had three games in North Africa.

“They have a team, some of their players are in big clubs so I think we know them a little bit and we already had some video sessions with our players.

“It is really a good team and we never underrate them or any other teams.”

Rohr will be leading his wards to the game with the hope of beginning their campaign with victory.

The other game of the group C between Cape Verde and Central African Republic (CAR) ended in the former’s favour on Wednesday. They currently top the group.

